Ferrari, Leclerc demolishes the SF-23: “We are inconsistent”. Tire nightmare

Not even the latest news on the SF-23 they seem to be able to turn Ferrari’s season around. The Spanish GPconcluded with Carlos Sainz in fifth position and Charles Leclerc even eleventh, outside the points, it was another cold shower. To date, the constructors’ standings are clear: Ferrari is there fourth forzaalso behind a Mercedes e Aston Martin. Even more disarming is the gap with the Red Bull, for a Red that before the start of the championship had the ambition to fight for the title. However, the SF-23 proved to be an unmanageable and unpredictable single-seater: a characteristic that does not seem to improve despite Maranello’s efforts.

Leclerc was very hard after the Spanish race and showed all his pessimism, again with respect to the next grand prix: “There is still a lot to work. We make an incredible effort. We are inconsistent, even with the same type of tires as happened with the hard ones. Today’s race, with these conditions, was really hard. We should make even better use of many aspects of these updates,” explained the Monegasque. Who then added: “I’m sure it wasn’t an easy race for Sainz either. We carry gods problems it’s been a long time and it’s complicated understand the reason of this situation”.

Two concepts are repeated in the declarations at Ferrari. One regards the difficulty of understanding the single-seater, the other regards the management of the tyres. Even the team principal admitted it Frederic Vasseur: “The potential of the car is there but we have problems of inconstancy and management of rubber degradation. In qualifying we have a good pace while we struggle a lot in the race”. His statements a Sky Sport after the Spanish GP, however, they seem the same as the first race in Bahrain. Indeed, if before the Red was strong in qualifying and then was lacking in race pace, now the tire problem: “The first stint with the hard for Leclerc it was complicatedwhile subsequently with the same rubber it got better. With Sainz instead we had difficulties in the central part where we even lost fifteen seconds“, Vasseur said. Who tries to remain optimistic: “We have certainly made some progress in terms of updates, especially on the single performance, freeing up a development path for the next races. Us in the tunnel? No matter how long it will be but it is clear the problem That we have on the tires. We are too fickle,” she concluded.