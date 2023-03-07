Original title: Felix: Leaving Atletico Madrid is good for me and them, and I can play freely at Chelsea

Live broadcast, March 6th, at 4:00 am on March 8th, Beijing time, in the second round of the UEFA Champions League 1/8 final, Chelsea will sit at Stamford Bridge against Dortmund, and the Blues lose 0-1 away in the first round. Before the game, Chelsea attacker Felix attended the press conference, and he talked about himself and the team.

About the game against Dortmund

Felix: “There’s no pressure, it’s our job, we have to enjoy the game and win. Our confidence is at a high level and we need to win. We will enjoy the game and if we do the right thing, we will win.”

about your responsibilities

Felix: “I really want to win tomorrow, I love being in the Champions League, everyone loves this competition. It’s a special competition and I hope after 90 minutes we’ll be here celebrate.”

On red card on Blues debut

Felix: “It’s not normal for me to get a red card, it was the second red card in my career. It was a stupid red card, I played well and I like being in this team Playing football, unfortunately the referee showed me a red card but that’s football and that’s what can happen. Worse it was on my debut and the team treated me well so it was easier Accept it, everyone has been nice to me.”

On the goal of coming to Chelsea

Felix: “I’m here to play and help the club, we’re going to try to win trophies and I’m going to fight for that. Even though I’m on loan, when I’m here I want to play, I want to bring To help, I want to score goals, I want to win games, that’s why I’m here.”

Incorrect pronunciation of “Felix”

Felix: “Everyone keeps saying ‘Felix’, even in Spain. Only in Portugal do people spell it the right way, I don’t know why because it’s not that hard!”

Open to team retention?

Felix: “No one knows what the future holds. I only focus on tomorrow’s game. After that, we don’t know what’s going to happen. Now I’m here, this club is big, it’s amazing, everyone in the club All good, I’m happy to be here. The lack of goals is frustrating for me and the team’s strikers, but that’s football, sometimes you take 10 shots and don’t score, sometimes you take 1 Goals, so what you need to do is keep working hard, push yourself and the goals will come.”

How much do you need this lease?

Felix: “I think it’s what I need, when I left Atletico I thought it would be good for me and for them, so I thought it would be perfect to try something different. I always give my all, But sometimes it doesn’t work, so I have to change and see if it’s different, I think this loan is important for me and I’m happy to play here.”

How is your relationship with Havertz?

Felix: “He’s a fantastic player and everyone knows what he does for the club. We’re the same age, I’ve known him for a long time and we have a great relationship on and off the pitch. In football sometimes you score consecutive goals and sometimes you don’t. He’s a great guy, always working hard, he’s trying to score goals and he’ll do it tomorrow.”

How important is it to play in the Champions League next season?

Felix: “It’s always different to play in the Champions League, it’s a competition that everyone wants to play in, but right now I’m focused on tomorrow’s game. We have a lot of games to work on and we need to compete for the Champions League in the league , it’s not over yet. Being in the Champions League is a big factor, but no one knows the future.”

Are the players responsible for the results?

Felix: “The players don’t have to take all the mistakes, the coach doesn’t have to take all the mistakes, we are one and we need to take it together. We are with the coach, it’s great, things change, that’s for sure.”

Feeling more free at Chelsea?

Felix: “It’s different football, the league is different, La Liga and Premier League teams play in a completely different way. Chelsea are a team that likes to attack, to have the ball, to control the game, so that’s the way I like to play way, I feel like I have a lot of freedom to play here and I like that.”

