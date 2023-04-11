More than 746 species of birds throughout the Huila territory have been recorded by a group of people who are passionate about photography. Here we tell you how the Huila Ornithological Association emerged.

HUILA DAILY, SPECIALS

The Huila Ornithological Association (ASORHUI) has a very interesting and valuable approach to the conservation and sustainable development of the region and the country. Its focus on ornithology and scientific research is key to better understanding local environmental problems and to proposing effective and responsible solutions.

The fact that they were born around the Parque de Ciudad Jardín Botánico de Neiva demonstrates their commitment to the conservation of local natural spaces, and their work in environmental education and outreach is essential to sensitize the community about the importance of conservation and the respect for nature.

It is important to highlight the active participation of the association in the dialogue with other community and institutional actors, since this can generate synergies and more comprehensive and effective solutions to environmental problems that affect the region. In addition, the alert that they launch about the management of green areas, wetlands and remnants of tropical dry forest in the city of Neiva and how the new urbanized spaces of the city are being designed is crucial, since this can have a significant impact on local biodiversity.

It is very interesting to know the work carried out by ASORHUI in the identification and registration of the diversity of birds that inhabit the department of Huila. It is important to highlight that the registration of species is a fundamental step to be able to carry out deeper analyzes on the state of the populations and the ecosystems in which they inhabit. Likewise, the fact that municipalities with greater information gaps have been identified is a sign of the need to continue working on the identification and registration of species in these areas, in order to understand more precisely the distribution of birds in the territory. and to be able to establish adequate conservation and protection measures. The Huila Bird Festival is a very important initiative to promote environmental education and knowledge of the local birdlife in the community, and we hope that this type of event will continue to be promoted and strengthened in the future.

It is true that the conservation of birds and their habitats faces significant challenges throughout the world, including in the department of Huila. To face these threats, the cooperation and collaboration of different sectors is required, from community and private organizations, to local and national governments.

Among the possible conservation actions that can be carried out are:

-Strengthening of environmental legislation: The implementation and compliance with environmental laws are essential to protect the habitat of birds and prevent their hunting and illegal trafficking.

-Conservation of wetlands: Wetlands are critical ecosystems for the survival of many bird species, so it is important to take measures to conserve and restore these ecosystems, including the prohibition of human activities that may damage them.

-Environmental education: Environmental education is key to fostering awareness and sensitivity about the conservation of birds and their habitat, involving the community in decision-making and in the implementation of practical solutions.

-Monitoring and follow-up: It is necessary to know and understand the dynamics of bird populations and their habitat, through monitoring and follow-up studies, in order to take effective and adaptive measures for their conservation.

-Inter-institutional cooperation: Collaboration between organizations and local and national governments is necessary to face the challenges of conservation of birds and their habitat in an effective and coordinated manner.

It is important to highlight that the conservation of birds and their habitat is a continuous and long-term effort, which requires the active participation of the community and the continuity in the implementation of concrete measures and actions for their protection and preservation.

It is very important that the conservation of green areas and wetlands be taken into account in the urban planning of cities like Neiva, since these ecosystems not only provide habitat for a large number of species of wild fauna and flora, but also provide services key ecosystems for people’s quality of life, such as climate regulation, maintenance of the water cycle, and pollution mitigation. It is very positive that ASORHUI is willing to participate in these urban planning processes, since their experience and knowledge can be of great help to ensure that the needs for biodiversity conservation in these areas are taken into account. It is important to promote spaces for dialogue and joint work between civil society, government institutions and private actors, to ensure that urban planning is sustainable and respects the rights and needs of nature and local communities.