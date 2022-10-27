Listen to the audio version of the article

A 46-year-old Italian, who appears to have mental problems, stabbed five people in the Milano Fiori shopping center in Assago, Milan. He grabbed a knife from the exhibitor inside the Carrefour supermarket and, without warning, started hitting random people, killing a 30-year-old employee of the supermarket chain and seriously injuring 4 others. Three of them were transported in code. red in the hospital and the clinical picture appears very serious. At the moment the people involved are 6, they are from 28 to 81 years old.

The carabinieri of the provincial command of Milan are working to reconstruct the dynamics, but for now they exclude that there may be a terrorist matrix at the basis of the gesture. More likely that the man hit in the throes of a psychic crisis that suddenly exploded.

Offender with a clean record, being treated for a depressive crisis

The man, whose personal details have not yet been provided, is in the offices of the provincial command of Milan in via della Moscova, where he would continue to utter meaningless phrases in line with his evident confusion. Uncensored, he had been on treatment for a year for a severe depressive crisis. The case is entrusted to the prosecutor Paolo Storari. In the next few hours, the magistrate, who went to the place where the attack took place, will question the 46-year-old, if the latter manages to regain sufficient clarity.

The footballer Marì was also injured. The witnesses: terrified

Among the injured was also Pablo Marì, the Spanish defender of Monza, who was hit by a blow that would not have caused worrying damage to the Serie A player. tears – a girl who was in the shopping center at the time of the attack told ANSA -. I was very impressed by a girl who was crying, completely in shock ”. A scene from an American film, tell others, who still struggle to reconstruct what happened a few hours ago. “We were at the bar and we thought it was a robbery because we saw some guys and a lady running, then we saw more and more people with upset faces and we realized that something serious had happened”, adds another girl who was in the bar of the shopping center when the 46-year-old threw himself at passers-by.

“At a certain point – continues the witness – she started talking about guns so very kindly, as she pulled the shutter down, she hid us because not even she understood what was happening. We stood in the back of the bar as we also saw the rest of the restaurant close by hiding people inside. Then after about 5 minutes a Carrefour saleswoman arrived who had witnessed the first attack, she did not speak of weapons but only of a madman. She was upset and the girl from the bar helped her ”. Shortly after, “we saw people running away and we left too, we went out while the loudspeaker of the shopping center was asking for urgent medical attention and we walked away as quickly as possible. Now, “knowing that they have taken him puts us at ease and we hope – she concludes – that the wounded can get away”.