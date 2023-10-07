Assailant collapsed a glass door of a warehouse to commit a robbery in Valledupar

And armed criminal broke into the commercial establishment of the company name ‘Ineffable’located on Carrera 17 and Calle 13 of the Alfonso López neighborhood, from Valledupar.

The incident was recorded in security cameraswhere it was possible to see the moment when the assailant, dressed in a dark-colored sweater and cap, approached the entrance of the commercial premises, kick the door to enter and intimidate the local workers.

Con firearm in hand, approached the people who were in the place. With expletives and a violent attitude he asked people to “they didn’t get themselves killed“, can be heard in the video, which went viral in the last few hours.

After achieving his goal and destroying the citizens’ belongings, he left the establishment and fled with a accomplice on motorcycle who was waiting for him outside this place.

REPORT OF THE FACTS

Ineffable It is a clothing store, run by a couple of young entrepreneurswhich for some months has had a physical headquarters in the Alfonso López neighborhood of the city of Valledupar.

According to one of the affected people, they were inside the commercial establishment, when after 1 in the afternoon, a man arrived, kicked, destroyed the door and approached in a violent manner brandishing a weapon, demanding the belongings of the workers of this store.

This is how the entrance to the establishment looked after the criminal act. Photo: Courtesy

“With everything he said, obviously, that was sent to do for someonebecause he asked us for things that no one knew we had (…) we have many friends and we always make our home available to anyone“, indicated the owner of the establishment, who requested a judicial reservation for security reasons.

According to the version of the affected person, agents from the Criminal Investigation Section, SIJINthey approached the affected place, requested the videos from the security cameras, and apparently, they already had fully identified to the person responsible for this criminal actHowever, they have not been able to establish his whereabouts in order to capture him.

“More presence is needed. It is unthinkable to put a single quadrant for 4 or 5 neighborhoods. The police are after the motorcycles and not the criminals. After 15 minutes after the robbery occurred, they arrived”, he concluded.

“YOU DON’T KNOW WHO YOU LET INTO YOUR LIFE”: OWNER

Through social networks, the owner of the affected establishment posted the video that went viral and, in turn, left a enigmatic messagewhich leaves many questions about whether it was really common crime or if it was really a planned robbery.

“Today it was us, tomorrow it could be you. This will not stop us… a reward is offered to anyone who gives me information. You don’t know who you let into your lives. and to your houses, you even asked for what no one knew we had… help me share“, the affected owner wrote in the message.

“Valledupar without law and without order!!!”, “Blessed Christ. Amparanos”, “Valledupar without law”, “This got out of control“, are just some of the messages left by Internet users in the video shared through social networks.

Regarding these messages, the owner of Inefable expressed feeling very grateful for all the messages of love and support that his friends, acquaintances and followers have left on the account’s social media accounts: “We are very grateful for all the love and support you have given us. We are going to get out of this”.

