Assassination attempt with an ax? process on Wednesday

Wild scenes took place on March 26, 2023 in the center of Riedau. A 38-year-old is said to have tried to kill his brother-in-law (37) with a meat cleaver that Sunday, as reported. For this reason, the Turkish national, who was born in Austria, has to answer before a jury in Ried next Wednesday, July 5, for the crime of attempted murder. It is the presumption of innocence.

At around 8:30 p.m., the accused is said to have threatened his brother-in-law, who was driving past, to throw a bottle at his vehicle. According to the indictment, there was a verbal argument and a brief scuffle.

A few hours later, their paths crossed again. When he was driving to an acquaintance, the 38-year-old apparently got serious because this time he threw a beer bottle on the vehicle.

“An argument developed in which the accused repeatedly threatened his brother-in-law with the words ‘come here, I’ll kill you’. Then the accused pulled out a 30 centimeter long meat cleaver with a 17.5 centimeter blade and used it on his Opponents too,” says Alois Ebner, media spokesman for the Ried public prosecutor’s office, when asked by OÖN. Only the vehement intervention of two people, who had been alarmed by the loud argument, prevented worse things from happening, says Ebner, adding: “This was the only way the accused could be prevented from his plan to kill his brother-in-law. The public prosecutor’s office is convinced that the 38-year-old had the intention to kill because he had said so loudly several times before,” emphasizes Ebner.

The defendant’s assertion that he only wanted to threaten his brother-in-law and only had the meat cleaver with him to have it sharpened at a kebab standoff was “completely unrealistic,” according to the prosecutor. “Despite his considerable alcohol consumption (1.74 per mille, editor’s note), the accused acted in a very planned manner. The fact that the accused’s wife warned her brother with a worried call shortly before the crime is further evidence. A resignation that exempts him from punishment there was no attempt to kill the brother-in-law,” says Ebner.

The eight jurors will determine who is guilty. The trial on Wednesday in the jury courtroom is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

