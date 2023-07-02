New Study Reveals the Truth About Washing Chicken Before Cooking

If you’ve always washed chicken before cooking it, you may want to reconsider. A new study conducted by renowned universities in North Carolina and the United States has revealed some alarming findings about the practice.

Chicken is a popular and healthy source of protein and fiber. It is often recommended as a lean white meat for those looking to maintain a balanced diet or shed some pounds. However, according to experts, washing chicken before cooking it can be a major mistake.

Many people, both men, and women, have been regularly washing chicken without realizing the potential risks involved. The concern lies in the fact that washing chicken could lead to the spread of harmful bacteria, such as Escherichia coli and Salmonella.

These bacteria can cause serious health issues, including food poisoning, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, and even more severe illnesses. So, why is washing chicken so risky?

Experts explain that the bacteria present on raw chicken can easily contaminate other foods or kitchen utensils. By washing chicken, you are increasing the likelihood of cross-contamination and spreading harmful pathogens.

The study recommends avoiding washing chicken altogether. Instead, it is advised to purchase chicken from reputable sources, such as a butcher, who handle the meat with the utmost care and hygiene. Additionally, it is important to cook chicken separately after preparing other ingredients and vegetables to prevent any potential contamination.

Furthermore, when handling raw chicken, it is crucial to wash hands thoroughly before and after touching it. Experts recommend washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Using a separate chopping board for chicken and practicing good hygiene in the kitchen can also help minimize the risk of bacterial contamination.

Interestingly, the study also suggests adding a pinch of baking soda while cooking chicken to enhance its flavor. However, it is essential to be mindful of what you eat, especially when it comes to consuming the chicken skin, as it can be high in fat.

In conclusion, it is time to break the habit of washing chicken before cooking. By following these guidelines, you can ensure that you and your family are not exposed to unnecessary health risks. Stay informed and make informed choices when it comes to food safety in your kitchen.

Written by Nicholas DeSantis

