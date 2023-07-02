Squat Investigates Party Building in Mohe City: Brand Building in the Northernmost Heart

Mohe City, located in the remote Xing’an region of Heilongjiang Province, is known for its geographical significance as the northernmost city in China. With its unique location and the importance of party building, Mohe has devised innovative solutions to promote the vanguard and exemplary role of party members. This includes the establishment of scenic spot party building complexes, urban party building complexes, national gate party building complexes, old district party building complexes, and the grand Arctic party building complexes.

These party building complexes serve as the base for various departments and organizations in Mohe, such as the town government, border police stations, border defense forces, Mohe forest farms, and schools. Through party building, these entities work closely together, effectively guarding the border, ensuring forest security, promoting rural revitalization, and developing tourism.

During a recent research trip to Mohe, our reporters discovered inspiring stories at these party building complexes. Ding Lijuan, the secretary of the party branch of the Arctic Village Family Hotel Association, particularly stood out. When Ding assumed the role in 2019, she confronted the opposition of more than 95% of the association’s members. At the time, tourism in Beiji Village was thriving, but the quality of family hotels was lacking. Ding proposed measures to improve service quality, increase accommodation prices, and provide necessary equipment. Though met with initial resistance, Ding and her party members calculated the detailed accounts, helping their colleagues understand that low-cost drainage and vicious competition were not sustainable solutions.

Ding’s efforts paid off, as the quality reforms attracted positive word-of-mouth and increased profits. In December 2022, after the implementation of “Class B and B management” due to the new crown virus, the Arctic Village experienced a tourism boom. The association and travel agencies signed an order for 300 rooms, further proving the success of Ding’s initiatives.

In another heartwarming story, Qiu Xiaoxu, an interior designer from Xiamen, and his wife, Qiu Xiaoyun, embarked on a journey to the Arctic Village in 2017. They were captivated by the beauty of the snow-covered region and decided to start a homestay business. Despite facing challenges, including a devastating fire, the couple persevered with the support and encouragement from the local community. Qiu used his creative design skills to empower the Arctic Village, creating cultural and creative products that became popular among tourists. Additionally, he and his wife actively promoted Mohe City and Beiji Village in their hometown of Fujian, attracting new investments and initiatives.

Qiu’s dedication to serving the people inspired him to join the Communist Party. He submitted his party membership application at the Party Branch of the Beiji Village Family Hotel Association and designed a sculpture titled “In the Northernmost Heart towards the Party Central Committee.” This sculpture stands in Shenzhou Beiji Square, serving as a tourist attraction and check-in spot.

The commitment and enthusiasm of party members like Ding Lijuan and Qiu Xiaoxu exemplify the spirit of Mohe City. As the town continues to develop and thrive, these individuals and many others will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the northernmost heart of China.

Stay tuned for Part 2 of our investigative report, where we delve deeper into the brand building efforts and achievements of party building in Mohe City.

