Assassination of a presidential candidate in Ecuador by firing squad

Fernando Villavicencio, journalist and trade unionist, one of the leading candidates for the upcoming presidential elections, was shot dead during his participation in an election rally in the Ecuadorian capital, Quito.

According to local media reports, Via Vicencio was hit with three gunshots to the head, which led to his death, noting that the presidential candidate was taken to a medical center near the site of the accident, but he died before reaching him.

The Ecuadorean Public Prosecutor’s Office also announced that 9 injured people were registered during the accident, including a candidate for the House of Representatives, and two policemen.

According to the same source, the suspect in the assassination of Via Vicencio died of his wounds after an exchange of fire with security personnel.

Against the background of the incident, the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Laso, announced the imposition of a state of emergency throughout the country for a period of 60 days, stressing in a speech broadcast by the presidential channel on YouTube that “from now on, the armed forces will be deployed across the country to ensure the security of citizens.” the stability of the country and the elections.”

For her part, the President of the National Council for Elections, Diana Atament, announced that the presidential elections will be held as scheduled, on August 20, without any change.

Fernando Villavicencio, 59, was one of the eight candidates for the first round of Ecuador’s presidential elections.

Opinion polls gave him second place with about 13 percent of voting intentions, according to the latest poll conducted by the Sidatos Institute, behind lawyer Luisa Gonzalez, who is close to former left-wing president Rafael Correa, with 26.6 percent.

Via Vicencio was known for his denunciation of corruption, especially those associated with the government of Rafael Correa, who ruled the country for 10 years (2007-2017) and was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

