The 10 best books by Father Gabriele Amorth – Scientific news.it

Father Gabriele Amorth was a renowned Italian Catholic priest and exorcist, born in 1925 in Modena and died on September 16, 2016 in Rome. He founded the International Association of Exorcists and was its honorary president until his death. Father Amorth was well known for his extensive experience performing exorcisms and his unwavering belief in the existence and activity of the devil in the world. He is the author of numerous books on exorcism and the devil devil; below we have selected 10 of the best

What are Father Gabriele Amorth’s books about?

The books listed swim around the theme of exorcism and the devil, often offering insights into the supernatural and the fight against evil. The author is Gabriele Amorth, a well-known figure in the world of exorcism. Many of his books describe his personal encounters with the devil and his attempts to free individuals from possession. Themes in the books often center around spiritual warfare and the role of faith in fighting evil. Some books focus on recognizing the figure of the devil, even in our daily lives, while others present themselves more as a practical guide on how to overcome his influence. “The Last Exorcist,” for example, tells the story of Gabriele Amorth’s journey as an exorcist, providing glimpses into the spiritual realm and battles against the devil. In “The action of evil”, however, Amorth, together with Angela Musolesi, explores the nature of evil and its functioning, providing ideas on how to recognize evil and how to fight it.

List of the best books by Father Gabriele Amorth on Amazon

Below is the list of the 10 best books by Father Gabriele Amorth that are available on Amazon:

Summary table of the best books by Father Gabriele Amorth

Title Author Edition Pages
The Last Exorcist. My battle against Satan Amorth, Gabriel; Rodari, Paul 2023 240
The action of the evil one. How to recognize it and get rid of it Amorth, Gabriel; Musolesi, Angela 2022 172
The devil today. The last words of a great exorcist Amorth, Gabriel; Sznurkowski, Slawomir (Editors), Foli, Anna Maria (Main Contributor) 2017 168
Stronger than evil. The devil recognize him overcome him avoid him Amorth, Gabriel; Zanini, Roberto Italo 2012 272
The last interview Amorth, Gabriel; Lanza, Marcellus; Aversano, Carlo (collaborator); Bamonte, Francesco (collaborator); Stimamiglio, Stefano (collaborator); Babolin, Sante (Preface) 2017 112
An army against evil. My truth about Medjugorje Amorth, Gabriel; Rodari, Paolo (ed.), Zanini, Roberto Italo (ed.) 2019 280
My battle with God against Satan Amorth, Gabriel; Fezzi, Elizabeth 2017 224
Mary and Satan. She who helps us in the fight against the evil one. The last interview with the best known exorcist in the world Amorth, Gabriel; Sznurkowski, Slawomir 2018 240
Father Pio. Brief history of a saint Amorth, Gabriel; Amelotti, Luciano (Forward), Lotti, Luciano (introduction) 2015 160
The Catechesis of Satan Ernetti, Pellegrino; Amorth, Gabriel (Preface) 2019 276
