ASSAULTS “RETURN” TO THE WIDOW THE CAR OF THE SUPPOSED POLIBANDI KILLED « News cde

PARAGUARI (special envoy) The car of Police inspector Carmelo Alcides Benítez Reyes (36), who was killed in Mbuyapey when he commanded an assault, was “returned” to his widow by the other members of the gang, who would also be police officers . The polibandis acted with impunity apparently thanks to a thread that made them appear as “present” in the promotion courses.

The car of the inspecting officer Carmelo Benítez, a Toyota Ractis, with an FAO 550 license plate, appeared on Saturday afternoon in front of his in-laws’ house, in Limpio, where in fact the now-deceased agent lived with his wife and two daughters.

The car was “returned” to the widow by another member of the gang of robbers, who would also be a policeman.

The last blow of this gang of polibandis was Friday morning in the city of Mbuyapey, department of Paraguarí, where officer Benítez was killed with five bullets by a woman who defended her husband and baby.

Officer Benítez was to be promoted to deputy commissioner this year, after completing the respective course at the Higher Institute of Police Education (Isepol).

However, apparently throughout this school year the aforementioned agent and other student comrades had been perpetrating numerous assaults.

For example, they also killed a Swiss man last Wednesday in Escobar, which is another city in Paraguarí.

Supposedly, the polibandis acted with impunity thanks to the complicity of other police officers who signed attendance sheets for them during face-to-face classes.

