Assembly gives life to a new administrative division of the country and reduces the municipalities from 262 to 44 – Diario La Página

The Legislative Assembly approved, this Tuesday, the new Special Law for Municipal Restructuring, with which the administrative division of the country is reduced from 262 to 44 municipalities and creates districts, avoiding acts of corruption that occurred from the mayors’ offices.

The head of the Cyan bench, Christian Guevara, highlighted that “in the past they implemented a mechanism that plunged our country into corruption, now it will be possible to audit 44 mayors, since it is easier to have control over this number. We want works in favor of the people, not to keep activists, ”he claimed.

The new law will save the State, according to estimates by the Ministry of Finance, close to $250 million, since it will reduce wage payments and other expenses, which would be invested in local development works.

Therefore, the deputy Elisa Rosales, added that “currently there are more than 3 thousand people who are part of the municipal councils. With this initiative we are going to reduce to 500 members nationwide. This represents a saving of $250 million annually, according to the Treasury”.

According to estimates, the creation of the 44 municipalities will allow a more efficient control by the Court of Accounts, so that the resources could be invested more equitably for the development of the communities. The bill was approved with the votes of Nuevas Ideas and its allied parties.

For his part, President Nayib Bukele celebrated the vote, which he described as “historic” due to the transformations that will take place in El Salvador.

