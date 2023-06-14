Home » Vodafone, agreement with CK Hutchinson for the merger of the mobile network in the UK
Technology

Vodafone, agreement with CK Hutchinson for the merger of the mobile network in the UK

by admin
Vodafone, agreement with CK Hutchinson for the merger of the mobile network in the UK

Vodafone and CK Hutchison (controller of operator Three UK) will combine their UK operations, creating the country’s largest mobile operator. The announcement, with the details, seals an operation that has been awaited since last autumn, when the two groups revealed that they were in talks for the operation. Vodafone will hold 51% of the company, Hutchison the remaining 49%: the current head of Vodafone UK, Ahmed Essam, will be at the helm, while the CFO of Three UK, Darren Purkis, will assume the same role in the new group.

The deal, if approved by regulators, will create a group with a total of 27 million mobile customers. In a joint note, the two groups announced an investment of 11 billion pounds over 10 years to create “one of the most advanced autonomous 5G networks in Europe, in full support of the objectives of the UK Government”. Vodafone, engaged in a major restructuring plan, and CK Hutchison expect the deal to close by the end of 2024.

Find out more
See also  Circuit for 5G mobile devices

You may also like

Xbox heralds a bright future with many games...

Mobile telephony, is it worth spending more or...

Discovery of Satacom, the campaign that steals cryptocurrencies

The Lamplighters League launches October 3rd

presentation on June 20 and collaboration with Lonely...

The EU orders Google the “compulsory transfer” of...

It turns out that 512GB has been reduced!...

“must sell part of its advertising services”

The European Parliament approves the AI ​​Act, stop...

Siemens SIMATIC S7 at risk: warning of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy