Home » Ko-drop: “It can lead to a deep coma”
Health

Ko-drop: “It can lead to a deep coma”

by admin
Ko-drop: “It can lead to a deep coma”

WELT: How do you know if you may have just been knocked out?

Florian Eyer: In higher amounts, one initially experiences a kind of “foggy” state, a feeling of being befuddled. Sedation also occurs 10 to 20 minutes after administration. In this state, patients are ultimately compliant. You can no longer defend yourself and you cannot steer or control the situation at will. A deep coma can also occur.

WELT: Is it possible to tell afterwards whether a film tear is caused by alcohol or the drops?

Saddle: Especially about retrograde amnesia. When patients are intoxicated and collapse, they usually have a memory up to about the time they collapse. With knockout drops it is often different.

See also  Covid: Fiaso, -3% hospitalizations slightly down in 1 week - Italian hospitals

You may also like

National Health Equity Program, decree of the Secretary...

Open letter from the independent welfare service: Hausengel...

Food and a good mood: to be cheerful...

Berlusconi, the state funeral in the Cathedral: the...

Waiting times for psychotherapy / vdek analysis confirms...

AIDS, the go-ahead for the free pill to...

Aiwanger as a Gauland plagiarist – health check

Diabetes: what to eat for breakfast to feel...

A network to counter bacterial resistance – breaking...

US immunologist Akiko Iwasaki on the danger of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy