Association of Entrepreneurs of Puyango – breaking latest news

Alister Francisco Quezada, president of the Puyango Entrepreneurs Association, shows his art in wooden crafts that he makes in his own workshop located in the Montehuaico site of the Alamor parish.

Alister was born in 1968, he is a farmer, vehicle driver and craftsman in rustic wood and also bamboo cane. His hobby in rustic art was born about 15 years ago, when after a flood of the stream that passes through his farm, where there is still native mountain, he found a somewhat strange root; After observing it carefully, he found that it resembled a human hand. He took it to his house, after giving it a little touch ups, he got a perfect hand. From there he began looking for wood with figures, but without harming nature, he warns.

His creativity is reflected in rustic furniture, roots, branches and bamboo cane: handrails, window arrangements, vases, lamps, etc. (AND)

