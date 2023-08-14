Forgettable Sunday for the Massa-Galmarini marriage: Malena fell in Tigre against Zamroa

The electoral path began with a setback for the marriage Massa-Galmarini. When knowing the results of this Sunday in the choices STEP, the Minister of Economy was, with 94.73% of the scrutinized tables, under the forces of La Libertad Avanza and Together for Change. Although he was the second most voted candidate, Union for the Homeland did not expect the bump that Milei gave. Meanwhile, in Tigre, where the head of AySA -and his wife- sought to face off in a internal before Julio Zamoracurrent mayor of the party where they live and where they began their political career, the residents of the Buenos Aires municipality chose continuity and Malena lost by more than 15 points.

With 88.07% of the polling stations in Tigre, Zamora obtained 54,473 votes, while Galmarini about 39,427. It was one of the most tense inmates of Peronism in the suburbs, since it was not only a campaign that included strong criticism of Zamora’s management, but also ended with a request of the Renovation Front so that Zamora could not have Sergio Massa on his ticket.

Although the Electoral Chamber ruled in favor of said request, Zamora won in Tigre and is shaping up to be the favorite to be re-elected in the district that came as the right hand of massismo to succeed Massa’s administration and today the dialogue is completely broken. Zamora even questioned the country’s economic direction in a clear criticism of the minister’s management.

Sergio Massa: “We are going to leave every last drop of sweat to win in October”

Massa’s challenge facing the generals

In his favor, Massa’s path continues: August 13 was the first test and what became clear is that it was indeed a three-thirds choice, as the company itself had anticipated. Cristina Kirchner. UxP added just over 27 points, a minimal difference against JxC, which between Bullrich (who won the internship) and Rodríguez Larreta barely passed 28 points.

The challenge for the candidate for president will be to improve his electoral performance in the first round while being Minister of Economy and with the uncertainty of how the markets will take the result that left a surprise in favor of Mileia candidate who, among other proposals, spoke of burning the Central Bank or dollarizing the Argentine economy.

JD / ED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

