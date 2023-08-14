KASK Utopia Y – Tech Cycling

Technical analysis and in-depth testing for this helmet which combines excellent aerodynamics with very good ventilation, qualities that make it versatile and efficient in many areas and seasons of the year.

In the Kask range, the Utopia model is frequently used by professional cyclists who want greater aerodynamic efficiency. In recent months Kask has updated the Utopia with the new Y version, leaving the shell identical to the previous version and hiding the innovations inside: new materials for the padding and adoption of the Octofit+ retention system, the same as the Protone Icon presented on last year.

The external design has remained unchanged, the shell in fact has very efficient aerodynamics capable of guaranteeing appreciable energy savings. In Utopia Y the internal air flows are more effective thanks to the new material used, while the retention system ensures maximum stability.

In our test we went to verify the performance but above all the versatility, the result of the excellent balance between aerodynamics and ventilation, a feature that makes the Utopia Y an ideal helmet for amateurs and all speed lovers.

Technical analysis

The Kask Utopia Y is characterized by a very high performance aerodynamic shell and excellent ventilation. The shapes have been studied in the wind tunnel to guarantee a reduced aerodynamic penetration coefficient (CX) and a constant outflow of air regardless of the position of the head.

The construction takes place using MIT technology: the polystyrene structure, reinforced by an internal frame, is joined to the upper half-shell and the lower crown, both in polycarbonate. The internal frame is designed according to WG11 safety protocols. The union of the three shells, upper, base and rear ring, increases the protection of the head and the durability of the internal structure over time.

There are six front air intakes, the three generously sized front ones create three separate air flows, divided inside by pads for head support, which cool the head. The two lateral intakes and the NACA-type one on the top have the function of increasing the pressure of the internal flows and pushing the hot and humid air outwards through the three outlets with the two lateral ones having decidedly abundant dimensions.

The padding, made up of 3 detachable and washable inserts, is soft and comfortable. The novelty present on the Utopia Y consists in the material with which the pads are made: it is Resistex Carbon, an extremely breathable padding that allows air to circulate inside it too, improving ventilation of the garment and favoring the dissipation of humidity towards the cap.

The retention system has changed, the new Utopia Y adopts the Octofit+ system which, thanks to the redesigned cradle, offers ergonomic support to the neck and gives greater stability to the helmet. The upright cradle mount provides ample room for female riders with long hair. The rotor is larger in diameter with a soft over-injected rubber lining that makes it easy to adjust even with long gloves.

The soft, light and thin Nylon strap is fixed directly to the shell and has only one adjustment: the width of the chin strap. The buckles that split the strap under the ears are in fact sewn together with the two parts that join the chin. As per Kask tradition, the chin strap is in eco-leather to avoid skin irritation.

Passive safety is entrusted to two small, but clearly visible, reflective stickers applied to the rear, above the rotor. Simple and effective solution.

Like all Kask products, Utopia Y has also passed the WG11 internal protocol which, considering the most recent studies on the effects of rotational impacts, increases the severity of international approval regulations. The criteria for passing the test are defined by a Bric value, an algorithm that defines the level of brain damage. The limit value for passing the test must be less than 0.68. All Kask WG11 helmets have passed the test with a Bric value never exceeding 0.39.

The Utopia Y is CE EN 1078 (+WG11), CPSC 1203 and AS/NZS 2063 approved and is available in three sizes: S (50-56cm), M (52-58cm) and L (59-62cm ) with seven colors: glossy white, matt white, glossy black, matt black, grey, red and Oxford blue.

The weight we detected on the M size tested was 262 grams, very close to the 260 declared by Kask and widely included in the production tolerances. The list price is 275 euros.

Ranking

Each product submitted to our test receives a judgment on the various objectively determinable functional aspects. Aesthetics and price are not considered, as they are considered parameters resulting from strictly subjective evaluations.

This is our scale of values.

Identikit

In alphabetical order the main features, with our assessment resulting from the test.

• Comfort

• Ease of maintenance (cleaning, etc.)

• Finishes

• Internal padding I (softness)

• Inner Padding II (Sweat Disposal)

• Settings I (ease of execution)

• Settings II (holding capacity)

• Ventilation

Our test

During Pro Tour races, from the Northern Classics to the Grand Tours, we have often seen the Utopia Y on the heads of Team Ineos and Team Eolo-Kometa riders, from spring line races to the Alpine stages of the Tour de France with very high. A few weeks ago Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) won the stage of the Tour de France with arrival on the Grand Colombier wearing a Utopia Y. When choosing the helmet, you will certainly have considered the watt savings guaranteed by the excellent aerodynamics together with the constant ventilation, present even at relatively low speeds, important characteristics both for those looking for victory and for those who want a high-performance and versatile helmet.

In our test we traveled about a thousand kilometers to verify these characteristics, aerodynamics and ventilation, under normal conditions of use for an amateur. The routes included long climbs with double-digit gradients in various points and flat stretches where you could develop speed. The weather was changeable with air still cold at the beginning of the month and warm on some days with high temperatures. During the test days, our weather apps recorded a minimum of +10°C and a maximum of +36°C.

Utopia Y is a helmet that offers an enveloping and stable fit on the head. The support is homogeneous with extreme stability. The weight is in line with the other Kask models we have tried, it is felt for a few seconds, just long enough to fasten the strap, a hallmark of all high quality products.

The strap remains perfectly adherent to the sides of the head, it is not possible to adjust the splitters under the ears but the standard defined position is optimal and the fit is perfect. The only adjustment present is the width of the chin strap, always in eco-leather as per Kask tradition.

The retention cradle, thanks to the larger rotor, is easily adjusted, the operation is performed without problems even with long gloves. The Octofit+ system distributes pressure across the head and provides significant support to the neck. Stability is excellent, the helmet always remains firmly in place even if subjected to sudden movements on uneven asphalt. The height adjustment of the cradle is wide while its dimensions could interfere with the temples of some eyewear models.

Kask has not declared any particular aerodynamic evolutions on the Utopia Y and the shell seems identical to the previous version, a sort of “winning team you don’t change” but as soon as you are in motion you immediately discover the reason that leads the riders to use the Utopia Y even uphill in the heat: aerodynamics and ventilation are top-level and well balanced.

The airflow flowing outside passes around the helmet with almost imperceptible aerodynamic resistance, and the sensation improves as speed increases. In the rear part, more pronounced than the other Kask models, the study of shapes favors the detachment of the fluid thread (air) generating very little turbulence. You do not feel lateral pressure, on the contrary you feel greater freedom and no neck fatigue as well as the almost total absence of the vortices responsible for aerodynamic resistance. The saving in Watts, in an open environment, cannot be quantified because it is influenced by many variables, air humidity, wind speed and direction, but it is still appreciable even by a simple amateur.

The internal aerodynamics can count on three flows produced by the front air intakes. The central one, in a vertical position, creates a large opening that leaves a large part of the forehead uncovered and moves a large quantity of air at high speed from the forehead to the nape. The two side openings produce flows of equal characteristics on the sides of the head.

The side and upper air intakes serve to convey more air inside the helmet, increasing the pressure which, venting into the outlets, guarantees the rapid movement of the air in the rear area of ​​the head and its expulsion.

The air passes over the head at high speed and in large quantities ensuring continuous, constant and very rapid dissipation of heat and humidity.

The excellent performance of external aerodynamics and internal ventilation remain constant in any position of the garment. In particular, the ventilation is already optimal with low climbing speeds, which makes Utopia Y an extremely versatile helmet that can be used in all seasons. In our test we found good ventilation even on days of extreme heat.

The padding offers a high level of comfort. On the hottest days, the front pad can let a few drops fall on the lens of the glasses, but it is a random event. When soaked in sweat they dry quickly. The strap is always flat on the face and remains in position without ever opening against the wind, generating aerodynamic resistance. Under effort it absorbs sweat but does not cause the skin to feel cold. When it dries, it is covered with the classic white patina that can be easily removed once you get home with a sponge.

Drawbacks encountered during the test

Nobody.

Article and photos by Sergio Doria

