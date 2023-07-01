Home » At least five dead and three injured in shooting inside a pool hall
News

At least five dead and three injured in shooting inside a pool hall

by admin
At least five dead and three injured in shooting inside a pool hall

In Babahoyo, an intense shooting inside a pool hall, located in the La Unión parish, leaves, according to preliminary information, five fatalities and three people injured.

An explosive detonated in the place that startled the population.

All the complete information, with photos, tomorrow in our printed edition.

Remember to buy our newspaper every day or subscribe to the digital edition to be well informed.

See also  Conegliano, inauguration of the new boarding school for sixty students of the Cerletti agricultural institute

You may also like

Study reveals that the use of smartphones in...

E-procurement: the FAQ on the Technical rules for...

Jingli Expressway Opens, Connecting Hunan and Guizhou Provinces...

The European sorrows of young Giorgia

El Salvador debuts with a draw in men’s...

Conservative Party in Dosquebradas requests electoral freedom

Over two hours to get to the hospital...

Dancers from Ecuador claim their diversity and break...

District awards project to stop coastal erosion in...

prices and best neighborhoods — idealista/news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy