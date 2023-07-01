At least five dead and three injured in shooting inside a pool hall

13
In Babahoyo, an intense shooting inside a pool hall, located in the La Unión parish, leaves, according to preliminary information, five fatalities and three people injured.
An explosive detonated in the place that startled the population.
All the complete information, with photos, tomorrow in our printed edition.
Remember to buy our newspaper every day or subscribe to the digital edition to be well informed.
See also Conegliano, inauguration of the new boarding school for sixty students of the Cerletti agricultural institute