At least ten dead after a double-decker bus rolled into an abyss

The double-decker bus of the Cotrina Buss Special Transport company fell into an abyss and left ten dead so far.

The bus was covering the San Martín-Tumbes route, in northern Peru, on the afternoon of this Sunday, July 30, when it had an accident.

The double-decker bus fell off a cliff with approximately 50 passengers inside.

The Peruvian Police also indicated that more than 20 people They were injured.

The most serious patients were transferred to the Lambayeque Hospital due to their seriousness.

Olmos Fire Company personnel worked at the scene looking for more victims.

It was expected that inside the double-decker bus, which fell to the bottom of the abyss, there were at least ten corpses further.

Through its official Twitter account, the Superintendence of Land Transportation of People, Cargo and Merchandise mentioned that the bus met all the specifications.

Along the same lines, the entity assured that it continues to carry out the corresponding procedures with the purpose of determining the responsibilities of the case.

In another fragment, the agency sent a heartfelt message to the bereaved.

“The entity deeply regrets the loss of human life and has activated all the intervention protocols in coordination with the competent authorities.”

