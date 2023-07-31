They deactivate an explosive device near a school in Arauquita

The Colombian Army destroyed an explosive device found 50 meters from a school in the department of Arauca. As explained by the institution, in stability operations, troops from the Eighteenth Brigade of the Army neutralized “an improvised explosive device that was located on the side of a tertiary road in the Palestina village, in the municipality of Arauquita,” it reported in a statement. .

This device had an activation system by non-electric initiation method, and would be ready to be activated against the civilian population, this being a very busy road, since minors travel daily through this sector to reach their place of study.

The Army denounced that this is an example of the “use of illicit means and methods of war” used by illegal groups “on tertiary roads and near rural schools in the department, with the sole objective of causing serious damage to the civilian population and to soldiers, thus violating human rights and violating the provisions established in international humanitarian law”.