They deactivate an explosive device near a school in Arauquita
The Colombian Army destroyed an explosive device found 50 meters from a school in the department of Arauca. As explained by the institution, in stability operations, troops from the Eighteenth Brigade of the Army neutralized “an improvised explosive device that was located on the side of a tertiary road in the Palestina village, in the municipality of Arauquita,” it reported in a statement. .
This device had an activation system by non-electric initiation method, and would be ready to be activated against the civilian population, this being a very busy road, since minors travel daily through this sector to reach their place of study.
The Army denounced that this is an example of the “use of illicit means and methods of war” used by illegal groups “on tertiary roads and near rural schools in the department, with the sole objective of causing serious damage to the civilian population and to soldiers, thus violating human rights and violating the provisions established in international humanitarian law”.
The Eastern War Front, one of the most powerful of the ELN, is waging a war for territorial control in Arauca, its main stronghold, with the 10th Front of the FARC dissidents, a group that did not accept the peace agreement signed in November 2016 with the Government.
The ELN is about to start a bilateral ceasefire with the Colombian government as a result of the peace negotiations they are carrying out.
A girl is murdered in the middle of an armed confrontation in Villa Esperanza, Huila
On the morning of July 27, troops from the Infantry Battalion No. 26 Cacique Pigoanza, who fulfill the mission of providing protection and security to the inhabitants of the village of Villa Esperanza, the town center of San Miguel, in the municipality of La Plata , Huila, were attacked by individuals alleged to be members of the Dagoberto Ramos Mobile Column residual organized armed group, who, infringing the norms of international humanitarian law and violating human rights, opened fire on our soldiers, leaving the civilian population in the middle.
In the event, a minor was injured, who received first aid from the combat nurse of the military unit; however, despite her efforts, she unfortunately loses her life.
According to preliminary information, the members of this armed structure are using the civilian population to act against the troops, with the intention of withdrawing them from this important region of the country.