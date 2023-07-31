What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Monday, July 31

31/07/2023 and las 03:05 CEST

Hoy, monday july 31it’s a football-filled day that begins with a preseason friendly that pits Manchester United against Borussia Dortmund. In addition, several matches will be played on the last day of the group stage of the Women’s World Cup 2023.

03:00 h: Man. United vs. Dortmund (amistoso)

Manchester United y Borussia Dortmund They meet in a preseason friendly played in the United States, which is held at 03:00 in Spain. Consult the preview of this Manchester United against Borussia Dortmund.

The ‘Red Devils’ have beaten two high-class rivals this preseason (Arsenal and Olympique de Lyon), so they are favorites in the odds to achieve victory.

1. Victoria del Manchester United a[2.0]

2. More than 2.5 goals to[1.5]

09:00 a.m.: Japan vs. Spain (Women’s World Cup)

Spain and Japan The faces are seen on the last day of the group stage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, starting at 09:00. Consultation How do the two national teams arrive? to this shock.

The Spanish have in their hands the possibility of advance as first group and they come to this duel as the main candidates to take the three points.

1. victory of Spaina[1.9]

2. They do not markboth teams to [1.75]

12:00 pm: Canada vs. Australia (Women’s World Cup)

The third day of the group stage of the Women’s World Cup also presents us with this meeting between canada and australia, which is held from 12:00 p.m. Consult your match history.

The Canadians advanced to the final phase of the Women’s World Cup in the last two editions of the tournament, so the bets are in favor of his victory before the tournament hosts.

1. Canada win to[3.25]

2. Goal scored in both parts a[1.8]

