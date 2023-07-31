Home » 1-900 Releases ‘DON’T YOU LOVE IT’ | Niche Music
New York/Brooklyn based alternative pop artist 1-900 has released a new single ‘DON’T YOU LOVE IT’ released on July 28th from Stiletto Sounds!

1-900 is a solo project by producer/multi-instrumentalist Adam Pallin. Joey Bada$$, The Knocks, A person with a career that participated in the production of Princess Nokia.

An interesting newcomer on the LEISURE, Neil Frances route. It is a skillful sound making.

“Lyrically, we will do anything for a taste of the limelight only to be conflicted by our internal dichotomy – lusting after what we want all the while knowing deep down what’s actually good for us.”

Lyrically, we do whatever it takes to get the limelight, but we struggle with an inner trade-off—what we want, while deep down we know what’s really good for us. I’m chasing

Posted on 2023.07.31

