1-900 Releases ‘DON’T YOU LOVE IT’ | Niche Music

New York/Brooklyn based alternative pop artist 1-900 has released a new single ‘DON’T YOU LOVE IT’ released on July 28th from Stiletto Sounds!

1-900 is a solo project by producer/multi-instrumentalist Adam Pallin. Joey Bada$$, The Knocks, A person with a career that participated in the production of Princess Nokia.

An interesting newcomer on the LEISURE, Neil Frances route. It is a skillful sound making.

“Lyrically, we will do anything for a taste of the limelight only to be conflicted by our internal dichotomy – lusting after what we want all the while knowing deep down what’s actually good for us.”

Posted on 2023.07.31

