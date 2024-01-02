At least thirty dead after earthquake in Japan

© via REUTERS

The earthquakes in Japan have claimed the lives of at least thirty people. This is evident from a new balance sheet from the Japanese government. Rescue workers are still searching for survivors.

The strongest earthquake – with a magnitude of 7.6 – occurred on Monday at around 4:10 PM local time (8:10 AM Belgian time) on the Noto Peninsula, which is part of Ishikawa Prefecture. About 32,500 households were left without electricity, and approximately 97,000 people were ordered to evacuate.

The series of earthquakes also caused damage to infrastructure. More than 100 buildings have been destroyed in a neighborhood in the coastal city of Wajima. According to the government, about a thousand people are being accommodated at an air base in the city. They receive blankets, water and food.

Rescue work

Thousands of soldiers, firefighters and police officers from all over the country are being sent to the most affected region. This is not going smoothly due to the severely damaged infrastructure. Roads are broken, and an airport in the region had to close due to cracks in the runway.

Originally there was also a warning for tsunamis of 5 meters high, but that warning was later scaled down. According to Japanese TV channels, the highest tidal waves were about 1 meter high.

At least 155 earthquakes occurred in central Japan between 4 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Institute JMA. Strong tremors may follow in the coming days.

