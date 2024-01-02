The year had only just started and Luca was already there: “Didn’t expect him to arrive until 2024” (Izegem)

© if

Izegem –

The first West Flemish baby of the new year was born two minutes after midnight in the Sint-Jozefskliniek in Izegem. Bjarne Noyez and Chloë Verfaillie from Izegem became Luca’s proud parents. “We didn’t expect him to be born until 2024.”

In our province it didn’t take long for the first New Year’s baby. Luca Noyez was born at two minutes after midnight in the Sint-Jozefskliniek in Izegem.

“Our baby was due on December 31st. We didn’t make any big plans for New Year’s Eve. We were going to go to Bjarne’s (21) grandparents to celebrate,” says mother Chloë (23).

The couple would have to cancel those plans, Luca decided. For a long time it looked like the due date would also be the correct one. “The contractions already started in the night from Saturday to Sunday. After a check-up, I entered the maternity hospital on Sunday afternoon.”

However, little Luca had to wait a little longer. “It was quite a difficult birth. We were not concerned with time. Eventually we noticed that Luca was born at two past twelve, just in the new year.”

The couple had not taken into account a New Year’s child. “No one expected it. We think this is special, although it is a bit of a shame that Luca’s birthday will always coincide with the New Year’s festivities. For us, his birthday will always be the most important on January 1.”

Luca Noyez weighed 3,155 kilograms when born and measured 49 centimeters. He is the little brother of Billy-Rose (2).