At the age of 103, Margoth Maestre Castro dies

This Monday, July 3, the sad news of the death of María Margarita Mestre Castro was known, commonly known as Margoth. The woman, a symbol of Vallenato history, passed away at the age of 103.

Granddaughter of Pedro Norberto Castro Araujo and direct descendant of the reverend father Joseph Valentín Mestre González, and daughter of Don Vicente Mestre Villazón. Margoth will be remembered, among other things, for being the oldest inhabitant of the surroundings of the Alfonso López square.

The funeral ceremonies will take place on Tuesday, July 4, at 10 am, in the Cathedral, and later the burial will be in the Central Cemetery.

Tobías Enríque Pumarejo composed the ride ‘La mariposa’ for him. In her youth, Margoth will be considered one of the most beautiful women in the city.

María Margoth Mestre Castro turns 100 years old today. In her youth she was one of the prettiest women in Valledupar and Tobías Enrique Pumarejo composed a beautiful Paseo called “La Mariposa” for her. pic.twitter.com/7h5nT0Me7I — Juan Carlos Castro (@JuanCastroArias) November 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

