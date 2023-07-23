At the Ooty Anantgiri Hills of Telangana, near Waqarabad, there is a beautiful view during the rains, the waterfall continues, the tourists flock.

On the Ooty Anantgiri Hills of Telangana near Waqarabad

Beautiful views after rain, waterfalls continue at many places

Everywhere beautiful, worth-seeing and green scenery, crowds of tourists

Waqarabad: 22. July

Forests spread over thousands of acres of land all around, excellent climate, the fence of mountains with tall and tall trees on three sides of these forests, greenery all around the land, different species of flowers and plants and different kinds of animals including the national bird peacock, so the charming view of the roads crawling like a snake through the trees. If you think this will be some remote tourist area, you are wrong.

In fact, it is an eye- and mind-refreshing sight full of natural colors and scenic views of Anantgiri Hills, which is just a stone’s throw away from Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state. 70Kilometers and from Waqarabad 6It is located at a distance of 1 km. 3,762Covering an acre of forest area, Anantgiri Hills originates from the famous historical Musa river which flows through Hyderabad. Anantgiri Hills is famous as Ooty of Telangana.

All kinds of rare and rare herbs are found in the forests of Anantgiri Hills and there are different types of thick trees and plants. It is also the abode of various wild animals including deer. Anantgiri Hills is located at a very moderate and excellent climate at an altitude of 2000 meters above sea level. 1946In 26On an acre of land 450A TB hospital was established with 2 beds which is still in existence.

The special feature of this TB sanatorium was that thousands of tuberculosis (TB) patients were brought here from all corners of the country and after a few months of stay and treatment, they returned with energy and health.

Anantgiri hills are worth seeing in monsoon and winter season. In the early hours of the morning, Anantgiri hills are covered in a deep blanket of Kamkamal and ghat haze and at this point, the roadside peacocks and deers and other herds of birds and various animals present a beautiful sight.

Due to the ongoing rain in Waqarabad district for the last five days, beautiful and pleasant views are being seen from Anantgiri Hills. On the one hand, the forest area bathed in rain and the cars running on the ghat during the rain are presenting very beautiful views.

Tourists, including women and children, are coming from different places to see the beautiful scenery of Anantgiri Hills. Large number of tourists are coming from different places of Hyderabad state, Telangana and neighboring Karnataka to see these beautiful scenes. July 2021 These waterfalls were also released after heavy rain.

The water level of Musa River, which is released from Anantgiri Hills, has also increased. Today, due to the holiday on Saturday, a large number of tourists were seen at Anantgiri Hills. They enjoyed the water falling from these waterfalls from a height. And they kept capturing these natural scenes in their mobile phones.

Direct RTC buses from Hyderabad to Anantgiri Hills from Mehdipatnam and Langarhud to Tandoor are available for those visiting Anantgiri Hills from Hyderabad. 4 o’clock Bidar Super Fast Train,20-5 Morning Tandoor Express, 10-10 Plnadu Express and Mumbai LTT in the afternoon 55-12 Train service is available at

Similarly, tourists coming from Hyderabad in their vehicles can travel 6 km towards Tandoor via Brah Mehdipatnam, Langarhud, Police Academy, Moinabad, Chiwla, Manegowda and Waqarabad to reach Anantgiri Hills. There is also a Harita Resort.

