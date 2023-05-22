At the Police School, a cadet was arrested because he had sexually abused eight colleagues – Diario La Hora

The Higher Police School was the place where María Belén Bernal was murdered, on September 11, 2022. Eight months later, a new scandal hits this space: a cadet was arrested for having sexually abused eight classmates.

On the night of Sunday, May 21, 2023, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported on the arrest of Alexander G., cadet of the Higher Police School (ESP), located in the Pusuquí sector, north of Quito.

A tax instruction was opened on the student, since he would have sexually abused eight other cadets, his companions. The crime would have been committed on May 20, 2023.

After the hearing for the formulation of charges, a pretrial detention for Alexander G. Through their social networks, the National Police spoke out and indicated that they internal protocols were activated to deal with this case.

Another case of sexual abuse

On October 18, 2022, the mother of a cadet reported that her daughter would have been a victim of sexual violence, inside the Higher School of Police. The young woman would have been abused while she was on duty.

The Higher Police School has been pointed out, since 2022, because inside the disappearance and murder of Maria Belen Bernal, on September 11, 2022. It was the same Germán Cáceres who confessed – during the trial – that he killed his wife, in room 34, in the officers’ building of this School. (AVV)

GIVEN:

In the last three years, nearly 2,000 police officers have been arrested for having committed some type of crime.

Between tears and revelations, Germán Cáceres gave his version in the middle of the trial for the femicide of María Belén Bernal