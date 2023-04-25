Home » Atalanta: Gasperini, physicality and quality against Roma – Lombardia
Atalanta: Gasperini, physicality and quality against Roma

Atalanta: Gasperini, physicality and quality against Roma

‘It’s not like previous years, there was no need to press high’

(ANSA) – BERGAMO, APRIL 24 – “We are not those of past years: we lose a lot of balls in attack, so against technical teams like Roma we have to add physicality and centimeters.

But in the end it was a very positive match also from a technical point of view”. Gian Piero Gasperini promotes his Atalanta after the 3-1 win in Bergamo which put the team back in the running for the Champions League too: “We’ve been there for 31 days, Even if it does not look so. We certainly won’t be able to win the Scudetto: if we win in Turin from my friend Juric, who is doing an extraordinary job, after 4 home games and 2 away we can play our chances,” the Nerazzurri coach specified. Gasperini on the challenge he doesn’t agree with Mourinho who saw the Giallorossi dominate: “I didn’t have that feeling. Maybe we suffered on Djimsiti’s exit, who suffered a big toe. In the restart we could always hurt. However, Roma made a great impression on me – the analysis -.

A very positive match against a strong team in terms of physicality and quality, played with application and determination. We have reduced their potential: the first half with too many interruptions and quality moments, the second much more open at a good level also on a technical level”. (ANSA).

