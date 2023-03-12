news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 12 – The queen of the cross-country race is always Nadia Battocletti. At the Festa del Cross in Gubbio, in the magical setting of the Roman Theater park, on a windy morning that anticipates spring, the blue signed her 30th Italian title in her career between youth and absolutes by dominating the women’s event of the Italian championship , on the distance for women of 8 km.



Doubts last not even for a lap about who will be the winner, not only of the tricolor test but also of the Club Championship which also saw African athletes involved. Battocletti (Fiamme Azzurre) has total, undisputed domination, a solo without ifs and buts, on the undulating meadows of Gubbio, for the four-time European cross country champion, who has just returned from Turkey with fourth place in the 3000m of the Euroindoors. None of the rivals can stem the excessive power of the thirty, always pushing, concentrated, elegant, all alone for a large part of the 8 km foreseen, and capable of repeating the successes of the last two seasons and of honoring Gubbio where she had already triumphed twice in the categories youth (2017 as a student and 2018 as a junior). “I’ve always kept count, and I keep all the jerseys: this is my thirtieth Italian title – she says after the race -. I was really happy to race here in Gubbio, it’s a place in my heart and I felt at ease on this route. With this race I finish my winter season, now I will stop for two weeks and then I will start preparing for the summer season: among the already certain races there will be the Oslo 5000m in the Diamond League”.



Among the men, the Italian surprise is Marco Fontana Granotto, 22-year-old from Verona capable of mocking, after a comeback race, all the other most popular Azzurri, up to the decisive overtaking against the outgoing champion Iliass Aouan.



So for Fontana comes the first absolute success (10 km, 30:35), in the race that for the classification of the Club Championships sees the first place of the Burundian Egide Ntakarutimana (30:16). In the two tests of the ‘short’ (3 km) Italian champions Ala Zoghlami (8:54) and Ludovica Cavalli (10:30) are confirmed. (HANDLE).

