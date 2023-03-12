A league: Juventus-Sampdoria 4-2

Juve drops another poker at the Stadium: after the 4-2 at Toro, same result against Sampdoria. And also the same thrills, with the 71-second black-out that had allowed the blucerchiati to recover the double disadvantage. Bremer opens and Soulé closes, Rabiot goes wild in the middle with a brace, while Vlahovic continues the fast by missing the penalty but with a lot of bad luck. This isn’t even the right time to see Pogba: after Thursday’s exclusion against Freiburg for disciplinary reasons, here is the new forfeit for the match against the Blucerchiati. Blame another muscle discomfort during the finishing, at the Continassa they have already scheduled for instrumental tests to evaluate the umpteenth hitch in the return path of the ‘Octopus’.

Allegri also finds himself without Chiesa and Di Maria, resting with the hope that they can recover for Thursday’s away match in Freiburg, and neither are Kean (due to suspension) and Milik (due to injury): Vlahovic is the lone striker, with the young Compagnon first alternative on the bench, and is supported by Miretti. In the midfield new chance for Barrenechea, still preferred to Paredes, and extraordinary defense for Danilo and Bremer, flanked by Bonucci in front of Perin. Stankovic fields only one striker, Gabbiadini, and behind him Djuricic and Leris, while Zanoli and Augello are full-field wingers who often drop down to form a five-man defense line. Before kick-off, President Ferrero awarded two black and white players: Szczesny reached 200 black and white appearances, Alex Sandro even reached 300, so his shirt will end up in the club museum. Sampdoria’s resistance falls after just 11 minutes: Kostic’s corner with a trajectory to go out, Bremer enters all alone and with an imperious detachment overtakes Turk. Stankovic tries to shake him off but the crosses remain a nightmare, so Juve double their lead at half time again with a header, this time by Rabiot on Miretti’s perfect cross. The bianconeri seem in total control, after half an hour the general blackout: in 71 seconds, Augello and Djuricic make the incredible one-two that is worth the draw.

The blucerchiati close on a crescendo and with confidence, Juve returns to the locker room amidst the whistles of the Stadium. Allegri begins the second half with Locatelli and Cuadrado in place of Barrenechea and Bonucci, thus lowering De Sciglio in the defensive trio. Juve is once again more dangerous, Rabiot’s brace brings Allegri’s team forward. The sore point, however, remains Vlahovic: Cuadrado wins a penalty and the Serbian goes on the spot by displacing Turk, the post rejects his attempt. The Stadium consoles him with the “Dusan, Dusan” chorus, the attacker tries in every way but the ball just doesn’t want to enter. Bremer comes out exhausted and bruised, Juve drops poker in recovery: Vlahovic’s header is deflected onto the crossbar, Soulé arrives for the tap-in with an empty net. The Bianconeri cheered and huddled around the Serbian, also embraced by Stankovic at the final whistle. The bianconeri are four points behind Atalanta in sixth position, the blucerchiati show they are alive but remain last at -12 from safety.



Read the full article on ANSA.it