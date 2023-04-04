Home Sports Agence France-Presse: Giants Barcelona call for resignation of La Liga president linked to so-called false allegations in referee corruption case_Javier Tebas_Statement_Barcelona
China Xiaokang.com, April 4th, the old horse Barcelona called on La Liga president Javier Tebas to resign because he was suspected of making “false” allegations in the referee corruption case.

Barcelona home logo

The Spanish giants made the request after a newspaper said Tebas had written to Spanish prosecutors accusing two former Barca presidents of misconduct, AFP reported.

Last month, the Catalan club was charged with corruption over payments of more than 7.3 million euros ($7.8 million) to a company owned by a former referee chief.

In a statement following the La Vanguardia report, Barcelona claimed Tebas “provided false evidence to prosecutors” to “charge our club”.

“FC Barcelona would like to express its deep anger, outrage and disgust,” the statement read.

It went on to demand that Tebas “make a public appearance to provide answers”, adding that “for the dignity and respect of the president of La Liga, Mr Tebas should resign”.

In response, Tebas denied “accusing anyone” in a post on social media.

Last month, the club said they paid Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, a former referee and former vice-president of the Spanish Football Confederation’s (CTA) referees’ committee from 1994 to 2018, for reports and recommendations related to refereeing.

In a statement on Monday, the bruised Barcelona claimed they were “victims of a media lynching of something that never happened – Barça never bought referees”.

As well as the club and Enriquez Negrera, two of the club’s former presidents, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, face the same corruption charges.Return to Sohu to see more

