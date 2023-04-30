Atletico crushes Valladolid by five… and puts pressure on Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid crushed its host Valladolid 5-2 in the Spanish Premier League today, Sunday, to move within two points of its rivals, Real Madrid, in second place.

Nauel Molina, Jose Maria Jimenez and Alvaro Morata scored in the first half, and the quintet was completed with a reverse goal from Joaquin and another by Memphis Depay after Valladolid reduced the difference to 3-2.

With six matches remaining, Atletico raised its tally to 66 points, closing the gap with Real, who beat Almeria 4-2 on Saturday.

Barcelona leads the standings with 79 points and is close to clinching the title for the 27th time, after its crushing 4-0 victory over Real Betis on Saturday.

