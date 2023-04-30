Home » Atletico crushes Valladolid by five… and puts pressure on Real Madrid
News

Atletico crushes Valladolid by five… and puts pressure on Real Madrid

by admin
Atletico crushes Valladolid by five… and puts pressure on Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid crushed its host Valladolid 5-2 in the Spanish Premier League today, Sunday, to move within two points of its rivals, Real Madrid, in second place.

Nauel Molina, Jose Maria Jimenez and Alvaro Morata scored in the first half, and the quintet was completed with a reverse goal from Joaquin and another by Memphis Depay after Valladolid reduced the difference to 3-2.

With six matches remaining, Atletico raised its tally to 66 points, closing the gap with Real, who beat Almeria 4-2 on Saturday.

Barcelona leads the standings with 79 points and is close to clinching the title for the 27th time, after its crushing 4-0 victory over Real Betis on Saturday.

See also  Belluno, the reopening of the bailey has been postponed again, from tomorrow the viability in Lambioi changes

You may also like

D1 Lonato D24/ Summary, results, scorers and standings

Medio Atrato: community houses, paving and other contracts

On the occasion of the “May 1st” International...

Merry, we are doing good job, I feel...

Online Press: A Federation now covers the sector...

Closure confirmed on the Bogotá-Girardot highway in the...

Wood carvers in the square in Trieste with...

The professor doesn’t name it” Is anemia a...

“We are not going to let you pass”

Stalking: harassing woman he fell in love with,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy