Atlético Nacional loses to Olimpia by a win in Libertadores

The players of both teams took to the field of the Defensores del Chaco stadium, in Asunción, with the peace of mind of having secured their ticket to the round of 16.

The coach of Franjeado, the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre, lined up a compact and solid team in his first line, with the Colombian defender Jhohan Romaña located as a right back, and with the duo of Gamarra and Luis Felipe Zárate in the middle.

Verdolaga’s strategy was different from what they had been presenting in their previous matches, with many changes in their lineup.

The team proposed by the visiting coach, the Brazilian Paulo Autuori, was slow, predictable and with few offensive ideas. Unlike the Dean, who generated much more danger in the rival area.

The aerial game was a true nightmare for Atlético Nacional. And that’s exactly how the first goal for the locals fell.

A cross from the Uruguayan winger Alejandro Silva was headed by Gamarra, who entered quickly through the center of the six-yard box and anticipated the young goalkeeper Kevin Mier.

Olimpia became lord and master of the ball and did not allow her rival to find a clear structure in her game.

The Verde de la Montaña was a sea of ​​nerves, with constant losses of the ball in the safety zone.

A few minutes after the start of the second half, Olimpia increased the score after a great play by Paiva in the croissant of the visiting area.

The third goal came near the end from the boots of Torres, who hit a cross shot from the edge of the big area that earned him a standing ovation from the crowd in the stands.

On the last day of group H, Olimpia will receive Melgar, who has 4 points; and Atlético Nacional will face Patronato, bottom with 3, on June 27.