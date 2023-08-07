Home » Atlético Nacional makes claim for arbitration against Racing




Given the non-conformism of the purslane team, the situations around the game that left much to be desired for the Colombian team are detailed, this due to the questions that remained regarding what was recorded in the VAR.

“At this point we ask ourselves, although the referee may err in his appreciation, What are the VAR and AVAR for if, even with all the technology at their disposal, they ratify erroneous arbitration decisions?”, the statement says.

In this way, the team also sent a message since they ensure that the necessary guarantees are not provided for the rematch match that will take place between Nacional and Racing Club next Thursday at the Presidente Perón de Avellaneda stadium.

“We are very upset and dissatisfied with what happened with the referee of the match and we consider that the guarantees are not given to play matches in the Cup without fear of suffering totally unjustified damages derived from bad referee decisions,” the letter concluded.

