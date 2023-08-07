Karachi :Pakistan Navy War Game Shamsheer-e-Bahr 9 has started in Karachi. According to ISPR, Pakistan Navy War Game Shamsher-e-Bahr9 has started in Karachi.

ISPR says that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad attended the opening ceremony as a special guest.

Pakistan Navy Chief Adm. Amjad Niazi and senior military officers of all services were also present in the ceremony.

