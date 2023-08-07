0
Karachi :Pakistan Navy War Game Shamsheer-e-Bahr 9 has started in Karachi. According to ISPR, Pakistan Navy War Game Shamsher-e-Bahr9 has started in Karachi.
ISPR says that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad attended the opening ceremony as a special guest.
Pakistan Navy Chief Adm. Amjad Niazi and senior military officers of all services were also present in the ceremony.
See also At the age of 101, grandma Regina doesn't miss one at Carnera and from the stands she cheers on the APU: "Guys, take us to A1"