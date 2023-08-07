MOUNTAIN MARATHON 45K | Sportdimontagna.com

The 19th edition of the Fjällmaraton, one of the most historic races on the Scandinavian peninsula, concludes with a grand finale after a week of multiple distances and over 2000 runners competing on the trails of the legendary mountain village of Åre.

The 45km race, the pinnacle event among the seven distances that make up the festival, took place today on a course that had everything from fast, drivable sections to muddy, technical and rocky trails, setting the perfect stage for a ‘fierce competition between the level riders present. The fifth stage of the Spartan Trail World Championship did not disappoint; it had to be a show and a show it was.

From the beginning, the pace was very high. Oscar Claesson took the lead, building a gap of over five minutes to his immediate opponents. Behind him, the American living in Sweden, Noah Brautigam (winner of the 2022 race), chased together with the Finnish racer Mårten Boström, Hector Haines and Antonio Martínez Perez. Claesson’s pace was unbeatable, securing the TRAIL 1000 points win for the final STWC standings.

Finish time of 3:35:42. The Spaniard Antonio Martinez Perez of Team Scarpa, after a problematic start, recovered and finished second in 3:42:38. Finally, Noah Brautigam conquered the third step of the podium in 3:45:40.

WOMEN RACE:

The impressive and consistent pace set by Johanna Gelfgren (Hoka) proved superior, dominating the race to secure victory in 4:20:44.

The battle for second place on the podium was intense, involving Britain’s Eleanor Davis (The North Face) and Swedish athlete Johanna Åström (Arcteryx), with Davis eventually securing second place in 4:31:39 and Åström in 4:33:27.