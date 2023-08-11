Home » Atlético Nacional said goodbye to the Copa Libertadores
News

Atlético Nacional said goodbye to the Copa Libertadores

by admin
Atlético Nacional said goodbye to the Copa Libertadores

Hope faded for Atlético Nacional in an emotional matchup on Argentine soil. The Colombian team suffered a painful 3-0 defeat against Racing in Avellaneda, sealing their exit from the Copa Libertadores.

Photo: @Libertadores

This farewell marks the end of the road for Atlético Nacional in this prestigious international tournament. Deportivo Pereira is the only Colombian team in competition.

Racing, for its part, shone at the Presidente Perón Stadium, known as the Cylinder, achieving an impressive victory on the field and a historic comeback on the global scoreboard. The final score of 5-4 in favor of Racing highlights the intensity of this series. The goals of the night in Avellaneda were the work of Colombian Roger Martínez, Agustín Ojeda and an own goal by Juan Aguirre. These goals consolidated the victory for Racing and sealed the fate of Atlético Nacional in the tournament.

In another confrontation that kept the competition high, Olimpia wrote another page in its history by beating Flamengo 3-1 in Defensores del Chaco. Despite Bruno Henrique opening the scoring for Flamengo, headers from Iván Torres, Richard Ortíz and Facundo Bruera turned the game around epically and allowed Olimpia to turn the series around and advance to the quarterfinals.

It may interest you: Colombia Sub 20 team announces call for first work cycle

With these electrifying results, the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores have been decided, featuring the most exciting matchups to date:

Racing vs. Boca

Deportivo Pereira vs. palm trees

Bolivar vs. International

Fluminense vs. Olympia

These teams prepare to engage in a fierce fight for a place in the semi-finals and, ultimately, the final of the tournament. The Copa Libertadores continues to be a scene of emotions and surprises, keeping fans in suspense as this exciting competition in search of the South American champion unfolds.

You may also like

Consumer prices analysed: US inflation up: Has the...

Euphemism, from poetics to politics

Mysterious Unidentified Objects and Drone Encounters in Arizona...

A hitman from the Clan del Golfo accused...

The Jamboree Competition, which had a lot of...

Illegal Demolition of Villagers’ Houses: Court Rules Forced...

Today the second metallic bridge will be opened...

Angry man breaks window of Mannheim practice

Eugen Korda: The police should not be guided...

Spain: the first semifinalist of the Women’s World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy