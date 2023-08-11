Atlético Nacional said goodbye to the Copa Libertadores

Hope faded for Atlético Nacional in an emotional matchup on Argentine soil. The Colombian team suffered a painful 3-0 defeat against Racing in Avellaneda, sealing their exit from the Copa Libertadores.

Photo: @Libertadores

This farewell marks the end of the road for Atlético Nacional in this prestigious international tournament. Deportivo Pereira is the only Colombian team in competition.

Racing, for its part, shone at the Presidente Perón Stadium, known as the Cylinder, achieving an impressive victory on the field and a historic comeback on the global scoreboard. The final score of 5-4 in favor of Racing highlights the intensity of this series. The goals of the night in Avellaneda were the work of Colombian Roger Martínez, Agustín Ojeda and an own goal by Juan Aguirre. These goals consolidated the victory for Racing and sealed the fate of Atlético Nacional in the tournament.

In another confrontation that kept the competition high, Olimpia wrote another page in its history by beating Flamengo 3-1 in Defensores del Chaco. Despite Bruno Henrique opening the scoring for Flamengo, headers from Iván Torres, Richard Ortíz and Facundo Bruera turned the game around epically and allowed Olimpia to turn the series around and advance to the quarterfinals.

It may interest you: Colombia Sub 20 team announces call for first work cycle

With these electrifying results, the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores have been decided, featuring the most exciting matchups to date:

Racing vs. Boca

Deportivo Pereira vs. palm trees

Bolivar vs. International

Fluminense vs. Olympia

These teams prepare to engage in a fierce fight for a place in the semi-finals and, ultimately, the final of the tournament. The Copa Libertadores continues to be a scene of emotions and surprises, keeping fans in suspense as this exciting competition in search of the South American champion unfolds.