BOLOGNA – A month and a half before assassinating his ex-girlfriend Alessandra Matteuzzi, Giovanni Padovani wrote that he would have killed her. “I kill you because you killed me morally”, he wrote on his cell phone on July 2, 2022. The 56-year-old was then attacked with hammers outside her house in Bologna on the evening of August 23 and Padovani, 27, was arrested for aggravated murder stalking and is now in prison.

