The match that was friendlier for the Pereiran game ended in defeat for the matecañas, who must go to Campín to reverse the score if they want to win the Super League and the more than $524 million pesos of the winning loot.

During the match, Yilmar Vásquez from Deportivo Pereira (49′) and Juan Felipe Aguirre (66′) were sent off.

The rematch and final of the Super League will take place next Thursday, February 16, starting at 8:00 p.m. at the Campín Stadium in Bogotá.

Lineups:

Pereira 0: Initialists – Quintana, Zuluaga, Ramírez, Hernández, Moreno, Medina, Vásquez, Velasquez, Cabrera, Rodríguez and Rodríguez

National 1: Mier, (Goal) Román, Zapata, Mosquera, Aguirre, Banguero, Goéz, Solís, Barrera, Da Costa and Duque