(beraking latest news ) – Jannik Sinner in the final at the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami 2023. The blue, seeded number 10, beats the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, number 1 on the draw, in the semifinals, by 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-2 after a battle of 3h01′ and goes to the final, where he will face the Russian Da…

(beraking latest news) – Jannik Sinner in the final at the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami 2023. The blue, seeded number 10, beats the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, number 1 on the draw, in the semifinals, by 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-2 after a battle of 3h01′ and goes to the final, where he will face the Russian Daniil Medvedev, seeded number 5, who won the derby with Karen Kachanov 7-6 (7-5), 3 -6, 6-3.

Sinner, 21 years old, performs a masterpiece by recovering a set from a disadvantage and canceling 2 break points on 3-4 in the second set. From that moment, the blue conquered 19 points out of 21, winning the second set and flying up 2-0 in the third and decisive fraction. Alcaraz has a break point at his disposal in the sixth game but does not complete the run-up: he gives up and loses, in addition to the game, also the number 1 in the world ranking, giving the throne to the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

“It means a lot. We both played at a very high level once again. I gave my all”, the words of Sinner, who achieved his third victory in 6 matches with Alcaraz, equalizing the score with the Spaniard and imposing the first on the Iberian stop after 10 consecutive victories in the circuit. “In the third set I saw that he was struggling a bit after a couple of games, I tried to pick up the pace. We both tried to be very aggressive, today it went well for me and I’m very happy”.