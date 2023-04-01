Osimhen leads the Serie A scoring charts by a wide margin with 21 goals scored in 27 matches. According to the agency ANSA, his start in the first quarter-final match of the Champions League, in which Napoli will play AC Milan on April 12, is also in danger. In the round of 16, the twenty-four-year-old Nigerian contributed to the promotion over Eintracht Frankfurt with three goals.
In the domestic competition, Napoli are aiming for the title. After 27 rounds, they have a 19-point lead over Lazio Rome at the top of the table, Inter Milan are losing another two and the fourth-placed defenders from AC are already behind their nearest rival by an abysmal 23 points.