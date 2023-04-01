Home Sports Painter for Naples. The best scorer of the Italian league, Osimhen, was injured
Painter for Naples. The best scorer of the Italian league, Osimhen, was injured

Painter for Naples. The best scorer of the Italian league, Osimhen, was injured

Osimhen leads the Serie A scoring charts by a wide margin with 21 goals scored in 27 matches. According to the agency ANSA, his start in the first quarter-final match of the Champions League, in which Napoli will play AC Milan on April 12, is also in danger. In the round of 16, the twenty-four-year-old Nigerian contributed to the promotion over Eintracht Frankfurt with three goals.

In the domestic competition, Napoli are aiming for the title. After 27 rounds, they have a 19-point lead over Lazio Rome at the top of the table, Inter Milan are losing another two and the fourth-placed defenders from AC are already behind their nearest rival by an abysmal 23 points.

