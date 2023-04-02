Home News Attack from Iran in Pakistan, 4 officers martyred
Attack from Iran in Pakistan, 4 officers martyred

ISLAMABAD: Terrorists have opened fire on Pakistani security forces on the Iranian border in which 4 personnel have been martyred. Pakistani security personnel were on routine patrol when they were attacked.

A group of terrorists operating from the Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along the Pakistan-Iran border in Jalgai sector of Kech district.

Unfortunately, 4 soldiers including Naik Sher Ahmed, Lance Naik Mohammad Asghar, Sepoy Mohammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdul Rasheed were seriously injured in the attack and later embraced martyrdom. Necessary contact is being made with the Iranian side for effective action against the terrorists. Is.

