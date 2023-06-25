Attack on security forces with stones, sticks and axes at wedding in Tekirdag – Daily News

of Tekirdag Cerkezkoy connected to the district commitment in the neighborhood Police teams, who went to the scene to end the street wedding upon the citizens’ notice, were attacked by the people present at the wedding. Using batons and pepper spray to control the people who attacked the police with stones, sticks, chairs, glass bottles, axes and rows, the teams took the people under control with difficulty. While the police officers, who were affected by pepper gas and injured by the attacks of individuals, were taken to the hospital during the events, 5 people were detained at the scene.

Attack on police continued in hospital

For the medical intervention of the detained persons and the police teams injured at the scene, To Cerkezkoy State Hospital Police teams who went out were attacked by the relatives of the detained persons. The hospital private security unit first intervened in the people who broke the windows of the police station in the state hospital and kicked its doors. The security forces, who came to the scene as reinforcements due to the inadequacy of the private security, were attacked by the relatives of the devastated suspects. While 5 people were detained during the events, one of the attackers hurt himself by hitting his head on the hospital’s column wall to make it look like the police had battered him. The events were brought under control with the intervention of the gendarmerie teams in the hospital.

They broke out in the police station

Relatives of persons detained at the scene and at the hospital, Çerkezköy District Police Department Gazi Police Station he went ahead and made a mess. Police teams, who dispersed the citizens, who caused difficulties for the police teams, had a hard time.

Numerous arrests

While a total of 10 people were detained in the events that took place at the wedding venue and at the hospital, the police teams started a large-scale investigation by examining the security cameras in the surrounding area to detect the people who attacked them and fled the scene.

