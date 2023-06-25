Policeman died in spectacular accident on via El Copey

Police subintendent José María Prentt Silvera, 41, lost his life after crashing his vehicle into a tree on the road that leads from the municipality of El Copey to Bosconia.

The impact caused José María Prentt to be thrown from his vehicle and died immediately at approximately 5:50 on Sunday morning.

Apparently, Prentt Silvera, who was in civilian clothes, lost control of his car with license plate MUL-098, leaving the road just beyond the El Copey tollbooth.

The travelers who passed by the place reported the accident to the members of the National Police, who, when attending to it, noticed that the victim was a colleague. The first versions indicate that the subintendent would have suffered a microsleep when he was heading towards Bosconia.

José María Prentt Silvera, a native of Barranquilla, had been serving the institution for 19 years and six months. In addition, he was linked to the Bosconia Police Station.

The body was transferred to the Valledupar Legal Medicine headquarters. This case adds to a streak of accidents that the department filed over the weekend.

THE NUMBERS

According to the National Road Safety Observatory, ONSV, a total of 129 people lost their lives in the department of Cesar during the first five months of the year.

A figure that represented an increase of 7.50% compared to the previous year that for the same date registered 120 deaths.

The main victims are motorcycle users with 91 cases, pedestrians with 16 and individual vehicle users with 13. While bicycle, cargo and passenger vehicle users left 5, 3 and 1 victims, respectively .