Milan, Bennacer thinks about the return: ‘Every day one more step’

Tonali, Kessie, Bennacer. Of the protagonists of the midfield of the 2022 Rossoneri Scudetto, today, only he is left. In recovery from injury. With the farewell (already for a season) of Kessié and Tonali on the way to Newcastle, the Algerian becomes an even more central element in the Milan of the future. “Every day one more step”, is his message on social media, already thinking about returning to the field and recovery after the knockout and surgery.

But when does he come back?

Bennacer was done in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Inter in mid-May. Immediate arthroscopic knee surgery for the cartilage injury. The prognosis had been at least six months which, accounts in hand, could bring him back no earlier than mid-November-early December. He will therefore miss a large part of next season’s first leg.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

