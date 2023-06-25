Home » Dušan Alimpijević takes over Besiktas Sport
World

by admin
A young Serbian coach on a new challenge.

Source: MN Press

Serbian coach Dusan Alimpijević will lead Besiktas next season, according to Turkish media. After parting with Bursa, with whom he was a hit in the Eurocup in the 2021/22 season the best coach of that competitionthe former head of the coaching staff of Crvena zvezda faces a new challenge and the interest of the team from Istanbul is nothing new.

Although it has not been confirmed in which competition Beşiktaş will play next season, the Turkish media wrote at the beginning of the week about the departure of the management to Barcelona to talk with the Euroleague about participating in the Eurocup. “They left the meeting satisfied,” it was reported, so the assumption is that Alimpijević will again lead the team in the competition in which he played in the final against Virtus in the 2021/22 season.

Alimpijević (37) became an independent coach 10 years ago when he took over Vojvodina, after which he managed Spartak Subotica, FMP, Crvena zvezda, Avtodor from Saratov and since 2020 he has been on the bench of Bursa, where he left a deep mark, made excellent results and gained great favor from the fans.

In the recently concluded Turkish championship, Beşiktaş barely escaped relegation, as they finished the season in first place “above the line”, with only one victory more than Gaziantep, which was eliminated. On the other hand, Alimpijević’s Bursa was fifth in the playoffs and lost to Karšijaka, which then reached the final against Anadolu Efes via Turk Telekom.

Source: MN Press

