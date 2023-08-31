Attack on the architectural heritage of the city of Loja – breaking latest news

In a P. Maldonado A.

If something is conserved and respected as invaluable in every society, it is that tangible and intangible cultural ensemble, the basic structure of historical memory, which forms the essential part of a people’s identity: its way of being, its particular mark, its best cover letter…

“The Tangible or Material Cultural Heritage is made up of the movable and immovable property made by the societies of our past.” And as a component of this Cultural Heritage, the so-called Architectural Heritage, materialized by monuments, buildings and constructions, has always represented “our physical memory and our evolution or social involution”. For this same reason, the Architectural Heritage of a city has been assimilated to the somewhat more complex concept of “Historical Center”: for example, the vast and well-preserved Historical Center of Quito, earned it UNESCO to declare it, in 1978, Cultural Heritage of Humanity (the first city to receive this award in Latin America). Because? Because Quito, its inhabitants and authorities, civil, military and religious, had the wisdom, responsibility and affection for the land that saw them born or welcomed them, and cared for and preserved their monuments, today converted into admired cultural and religious icons, pride not only of Quito but of all of Ecuador: the Church of the Company, the Church and Convent of San Francisco (almost untouched in its physical space since time immemorial), the Basilica of the National Vow…

In our beloved Loja, what has happened to the Historic Center? We can sadly say that it has almost disappeared. And, what is worse, these days the true news is circulating, that the little that remains of that important tangible historical memory, follows the irremediable course of extinction. And according to history, the culprits of these attacks have been the same as always: high civil authorities, particularly municipal, and ecclesiastical; representatives of indolent cultural and educational institutions, lukewarm media opinion, corrupt public officials, citizen indifference… It pains me to say this, but if I remain alone in lamentations, I would continue playing the game of a perverse tradition.

As objective evidence I suggest reading the important book: “Loja, su patrimonio arquitectónico”, published in 2013 under the auspices of Hidalgo&Hidalgo, prefaced by José Beltran B. and authored by architects Karina Monteros Cueva, Verónica Noriega A. and Ramiro Correa J., profusely illustrated, which contains an account of the urban evolution of the city, from the time of the Foundation until, practically, our days. Contains two sketches: 1) 16th century, 1990s and 2) Center of the city of Loja, 1970s, and a city plan from 1828. Documents that objectively indicate the urban change in Loja. Among other aspects: the disappearance of the church of San Agustín, which Dr. Pío Jaramillo lamented so much; the Major Seminary and other stately buildings, the conversion into commercial units of the Episcopal Palace…; but also the presence, since 1596, of the Conceptas Convent, of about one hectare, cut off in its physical space a few years ago, due to tempting material offers (about half, to the former bank of Azuay and to the offices of the current SRI and the IESS, on its western side; and on the northern side for commercial buildings, and a chapel). And today, urgently and almost secretly, building more commercial warehouses on the South side.

I join the just protest of councilor Pablo Jaramillo, from the Loja College of Architects and several colleagues from the National Academy of History-Loja Chapter, for this attack on the culture of Loja that leads us to a social regression.

