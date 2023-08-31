Tropical Storm Idalia Leaves Trail of Devastation as It Heads out to Sea

Tropical Storm Idalia has left a trail of devastation as it moves out to sea, after making landfall in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning. The storm has caused widespread damage and power outages in southeast Georgia and the Carolinas.

Idalia weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday, but still caused life-threatening flash flooding in parts of eastern North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. The center of the storm was about 20 miles southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph at 2 a.m. ET Thursday. It is forecasted to move near the North Carolina coast later today.

In southeastern parts of North Carolina, including the Wilmington area, between 2 and 5 inches of rain fell, leading to a flash flood warning being issued by the National Weather Service. Several counties in the region were under advisory due to the flooding.

Rescue operations have been underway in hard-hit Pasco County, Florida, where approximately 150 residents were rescued from flooded neighborhoods. Thousands of homes have been damaged in Florida’s Pasco County alone, with water levels reaching historic heights in Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, and other areas in Florida.

As of early Thursday morning, around 143,000 homes and businesses in Florida were without power, with additional outages occurring in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Residents are being urged to stay indoors due to downed trees and power lines.

Certain areas in DeSoto, Dixie, Leon, Levy, Marion, and Taylor counties in Florida are under boil water advisories, as issued by the state health department. However, some school districts that closed before the storm are planning to reopen on Thursday and Friday.

Florida officials continue cleanup and search efforts, and residents are being advised to avoid being outdoors. The effects of Tropical Storm Idalia serve as a reminder of the destructive power of such weather phenomena and the importance of preparedness and safety measures for individuals and communities.

