Home » Tropical Storm Idalia Leaves Trail of Devastation as It Heads out to Sea
News

Tropical Storm Idalia Leaves Trail of Devastation as It Heads out to Sea

by admin
Tropical Storm Idalia Leaves Trail of Devastation as It Heads out to Sea

Tropical Storm Idalia has left a trail of devastation as it moves out to sea, after making landfall in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning. The storm has caused widespread damage and power outages in southeast Georgia and the Carolinas.

Idalia weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday, but still caused life-threatening flash flooding in parts of eastern North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. The center of the storm was about 20 miles southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph at 2 a.m. ET Thursday. It is forecasted to move near the North Carolina coast later today.

In southeastern parts of North Carolina, including the Wilmington area, between 2 and 5 inches of rain fell, leading to a flash flood warning being issued by the National Weather Service. Several counties in the region were under advisory due to the flooding.

Rescue operations have been underway in hard-hit Pasco County, Florida, where approximately 150 residents were rescued from flooded neighborhoods. Thousands of homes have been damaged in Florida’s Pasco County alone, with water levels reaching historic heights in Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, and other areas in Florida.

As of early Thursday morning, around 143,000 homes and businesses in Florida were without power, with additional outages occurring in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Residents are being urged to stay indoors due to downed trees and power lines.

Certain areas in DeSoto, Dixie, Leon, Levy, Marion, and Taylor counties in Florida are under boil water advisories, as issued by the state health department. However, some school districts that closed before the storm are planning to reopen on Thursday and Friday.

See also  Canale d'Agordo, little Elisa and Sofia receive a letter from Queen Elizabeth: "Thank you for your words of condolence"

Florida officials continue cleanup and search efforts, and residents are being advised to avoid being outdoors. The effects of Tropical Storm Idalia serve as a reminder of the destructive power of such weather phenomena and the importance of preparedness and safety measures for individuals and communities.

You may also like

The Colombian Armed Forces have new armored vehicles

Typhoon “Sula” Forces Class Suspension in Shenzhen: Impact...

Cybersecurity, cloud and AI: 7 US-UK companies acquired...

Finally, Kinshasa Lukunga results available

Tropical Storm José Forms in Atlantic, No Threat...

Findeter approved a $1 billion loan for energy...

Xi Jinping Writes Back to Encourage Students of...

400 million for companies in the South

What you need to know about the mobile...

Senator Mitch McConnell’s Frozen Moment Raises Concerns About...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy