The silence of Cristina Kirchner

Days, weeks, months go by, and Kirchnerism continues to find it difficult to digest that its leader has told them that he was stepping aside from the electoral dispute. That it was time they took over without her centrality. They disbelieved. And they still continue with the demand for it to appear. Let it guide

More than a two-month period has passed since his last political intervention. It was when, shortly before the closing of the candidacies, he brought down Pedro de la PASO’s Wado with Daniel Scioli to put together a unity ballot led by Sergio Massain exchange for Alberto Fernandez stop insisting with the former motorboat and promote a vice.

Massa’s loneliness

that decision of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner it caused initial indigestion in many militant and leadership cadres with a black palate K. The same ones who mumble how bad the albertista experience turned out. The bad drink has already been and it is time to bank Massa, as they say, as in 2019 they did it with Alberto F. Before it was to beat Mauricio MacriNow it is to prevent the right from winning. There are always justifications for swallowing toads.

Cristina barely made three appearances with Massa and in one of them –the inauguration of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline- the President was included. All events closed, without public.

Cristina Kirchner in an act with Sergio Massa.

The last time she was seen was on PASO Sunday, while she was voting in Santa Cruz, a province where Kirchnerism lost power after more than three decades.

How the votes could migrate with respect to the PASO, according to a study by the UBA

That kind of trauma to the K corpus might explain his silence. More blows could be added. Like having perforated the historical floor of Peronism in the primaries. A government adrift with a ghost President. And a minister-candidate who, in a suffocating economic situation, must take measures that are contradicted by his dual role.

After August 13, it was learned that the Vice President met separately with De Pedro (who informally ceased to be the head of the national presidential campaign), Massa and Axel Kicillof (the only one who gave her joy) to evaluate the results .

As a way of exalting her apparent capacity for electoral planning, which in light of history could be questioned, there were plenty of Union for the Homeland leaders who stressed that Cristina had anticipated that there would be a three-thirds scenario.

Milei to the government. Macri to power?

Others avoided so many doses of blood sugar and became somewhat demanding after the defeat. One was the trucker Pablo Moyano, a few days ago and he repeated it this Wednesday: “I cannot understand the inaction of space. The Vice President does not speak, the President does not speak, the governors do not speak… It catches my attention”. Another was the state Hugo Yasky: “Cristina would have to play some role as we advance in the campaign. She is a very important reference and it would be important for her to intervene at this stage ”.

CFK, nor mu. The one who did come out to respond in his name, in theory, was Andrés ‘Cuervo’ Larroque, a Buenos Aires minister and one of the founders of La Cámpora, from which he distanced himself. “She is absolutely involved in Sergio Massa’s campaign. That he does not have public activity has to do with a moment, ”explained Larroque.

Cristina Kirchner left her apartment in Recoleta: hermetic agenda in the Senate and silence stampa

Beyond this sort of orphanage K, which includes Máximo Kirchner (who stopped frequenting the places where he used to be seen and heard), in the rest of Peronism they doubt about how much Cristina can add to Massa with a view to October . “We already have that hard vote, we have to go for the one he feels frustrated because we did not comply. And there she believes that she can complicate us, ”says a source who has just joined the massista team.

Another worrying question even more around the candidate regarding the very low profile of CFK. And it is linked to the fact that she gives up the presidential election and the objective is to put all the chips in retaining the province of Buenos Aires. Before the PASO, close to the vice this hypothesis was denied with the argument that the national could not be won without the provincial and vice versa. The result of the primaries also set that theorem on fire.

