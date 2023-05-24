ATTACKS ON MARIJUANA PRODUCTION CENTERS CONTINUE « cde News

AMAMBAY – CONCEPCIÓN (Special envoy) The procedure is carried out in the departments of Amambay and Concepción. It is estimated that so far at least 64 tons of ready-made marijuana have been taken out of circulation.

The special agents of the Counter-Narcoterrorism Directorate, in conjunction with the Joint Task Force SAP 8 – CODI and the Public Ministry completed another day of incursion into wooded areas to dismantle drug trafficking schemes.

This time they operated in the locality known as “Guavirá”, district of Cerro Corá. They arrived at the scene in coordination with prosecutor Celso Morales and proceeded to destroy 15 drug camps.

Within them they located 8,100 kilos of chopped marijuana, in addition to 3,500 kilos of the herb in branches in the drying process. On the other hand, the task force canceled 8 hectares of cannabis plantations.

The CUT Phase V operation is expected to be extended for several days in order to significantly affect organized crime settled in the area.

Since the beginning of the operation, which also included raids in the locality of Cerro Mojón, Yby Yaú district, Concepción Department, the actions established the following total results:

*28 drug camps

*12,050 kilos of chopped marijuana.

*3,590 kilos of pressed marijuana

*3,500 kilos of marijuana in branches.

*15 hectares of cannabis plantations.

Based on the aforementioned results, it is estimated that a total of at least 64 tons of ready-made marijuana were taken out of circulation.

This represents a loss of profit for drug trafficking of approximately 1 million 900 thousand dollars, based on the price of the drug in Paraguayan territory.

If we consider the value of the drug in Brazil and the expected profit of the responsible criminal structure, we could speak of a damage of more than 11 million dollars.

comment

comment